October 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
At Kumamoto Chuo Hospital in Japan the AI based SmartSpeed MR software is used to increase image quality and shorten exam times. The hospital has set a new standard by integrating SmartSpeed into every exam they perform.
The clinical advantages of SmartSpeed are very difficult to sum up in a few words, but to be more specific, it can be used in the diagnosis of breast cancer to show the development of the breast duct in great detail.”
Dr. Kazuhiro Katahira
Diagnostic radiologist, Kumamoto Chuo Hospital
