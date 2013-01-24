Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform elevates Cloud computing for healthcare and life science domains
HSDP enables developers to create solutions designed to support fast and effective clinical decision-making. Building on HSDP allows clinicians to provide close collaboration with their patients and deliver guidance to the most appropriate care.
Health systems also benefit from evidence-based insights to guide organization, clinical and financial decisions.
Leverage our wealth of experience in building, hosting and scaling Philips solutions on our own healthcare privacy and security-compliant Cloud platform.