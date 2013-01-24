Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ventures
Nick Pappas

Nick Pappas

Managing Partner,
Venture Investments

‹ See our team

Current role

Nick joined Philips in 2016 to help launch Philips Ventures. He’s responsible for executing and managing the fund’s investments in North America. Nick has worked with early-stage technology companies for over 20 years in many capacities: venture investor, board member, investment banker and advisor.

Experience

Prior to joining Philips, Nick spent seven years as a venture investor with MassVentures, an early-stage technology venture capital firm aimed at fueling high-growth start-ups in Massachusetts. Before that, Nick was a senior technology investment banker with Oppenheimer & Co., SVB Alliant and Canaccord Genuity (formerly Adams Harkness). He holds an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of Richmond.
I’m helping grow the next generation of transformative companies that could significantly improve what really matters: people's health.”

Areas of focus

 

  • Patient engagement
  • Virtual care and remote monitoring
  • Data-enabled personalization of care
  • Healthcare technology enabled services

View another team member

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand