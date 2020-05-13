Precautions for both caregiver and patient safety are of highest priority. Clinicians have emphasized use of proper PPE, criteria for use of the TEE and minimization of exam time as especially critical. We recommend carefully pre-planning the exam and applying protocols and techniques such as 3D that reduce the need for multiple acquisitions and changing of the transducer positioning. To the extent possible, measurements should be made on a separate workstation, or after the patient has left the exam room.