Healthcare informatics

    We work as trusted partners to our customers, helping them to adapt to healthcare’s evolving world and to advance digital health transformation at defining moments in a patient’s journey.

    CIO’s challenges to adapt to the new normal

    What are your challenges in healthcare informatics?

    Reach out, and let's start a conversation.

    “The informatics revolution has helped place patients where they belong: at the heart of the healthcare system.”

    - Calum Cunningham

    General Manager Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics

    Informed perspectives

    The CIO’s guide to a successful enterprise imaging strategy

    Enterprise imaging continues to evolve with more capabilities than ever before as imaging departments strive to deliver medical imaging securely, with the right tools at the right time to the right patient.
    How enterprise imaging strategies advance healthcare’s digital transformation

    Healthcare organizations can future-proof their operations and advance their ability to build a holistic patient picture and streamline care delivery.
    Why being simply ‘data-aware’ is no longer enough

    Challenges and strategies for becoming truly ‘data-driven’ in order to optimize clinical practices and drive operational efficiencies.
    Webinars

    On Demand: Data-driven approach to drive operational outcomes
    On Demand: Engaging patients through multi-modal outreach
    On Demand: Cardiovascular Leaders Survey Results - Vision on Innovation & IT
    Realizing the Value of Enterprise Imaging - Philips HIMSS 2020
    HIMSS Virtual Presentation Enterprise Operational Informatics PerformanceBridge
    Responding to Imminent Cybersecurity Threats in Healthcare - Philips HIMSS 2020
    HealthSuite System Of Engagement Demo - Philips HIMSS 2020
    Healthcare informatics solutions

    We partner with healthcare providers IT and clinical teams across the enterprise, helping them to produce meaningful, data-driven insights for clinical and operational decision-making, as well as to adopt innovations through the use of maturity models​ to drive digital transformation.
    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

