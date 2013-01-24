Home
Augusta University Health logo
Download case study (904.0KB)

Augusta University (AU) Health was looking for a technology solution to help provide fast access to data and tools from different systems in a more holistic manner.

 

AU Health and Philips entered into an industry-defining partnership in 2013. The goal – to support AU Health’s clinical growth, increase patient throughput, improve operational performance, and reduce costs. One area of focus was to design, create and implement an integrated radiology workflow to help manage a complex IT environment and support system availability.
We have achieved significant improvements in our workflow.”

Dr. James Rawson

Chief of Radiology, Augusta University Medical Center

In the past, AU Health’s radiology department operated visualization tools from multiple vendors on multiple workstations. This disparity stood as a barrier to delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time. To streamline processes, a standardized, centralized radiology workflow was required.

The solution

A single platform, multiple benefits

 

In partnership with experts from Philips, radiologists and IT professionals at AU Health co-designed an entirely new radiology workflow. At the heart of this new workflow is IntelliSpace Portal and IntelliSpace Portal Concerto, a single platform that creates common access and allows multiple users to work as one across the enterprise network. It improves productivity, helps maximize resources, and reduces the complexities of integrated care.

 

Extensive preparation allowed AU Health’s radiology department to make a smooth transition to the new workflow. They replaced hardware, imaging software, clinical applications, and workflow tools on a single day with no impact for referring physicians or disruptions to patient care.

 

Now AU Health’s radiologists can sit down at virtually any machine in the hospital at multiple clinical sites across Georgia, or even at home to access current and prior studies of their patients, perform advanced visualization tasks, and view relevant clinical information. This connected working environment allows them to work smarter and more efficiently, and provide diagnoses faster.

Easy annual upgrades

 

As part of this partnership, AU Health receives the latest advances every year to remain at the forefront of patient care and innovation. These upgrades provide new insights and efficiency improvements for clinicians, IT administrators, and hospital management.

One-solution approach to advanced visualization

 

IntelliSpace Portal’s scalability creates a new model for addressing AU Health’s current and future clinical and operational needs. It has accelerated the elimination of three out of four service contracts and reduced the number of IT vendors and software products. It is a one-solution approach to advanced visualization – with a single license set, a single platform for all modalities, and a single point of service.

Results

  • 22% decrease in turnaround time
  • 17% increase in procedural volume
  • One standardized radiology workflow
  • Excellent system availability and scalability
  • Improved productivity
  • Reduced reliance on multiple vendors
  • Easy annual upgrades

Looking forward

 

By reducing the complexities of today, while preparing for growth tomorrow, Philips and AU Health are demonstrating a commitment to seamless care and better patient outcomes. Together, we are working to continue to design and deploy innovative patient care strategies with an eye toward leveraging technology for patient safety initiatives.

AU Health is a Philips customer partner.

17%

increase

in procedure volumes
for CT, MR and AMI
studies
22%

decrease

in turnaround time

Who/Where

Augusta University Health (AU Health) Georgia, USA

 

Challenge 

  • Needed a standardized workflow
  • Centrally manage an intricate IT environment
  • Reduce complexity

 

Solution

Augusta University and Philips designed, created and implemented an integrated workflow with the Intellispace Portal Concerto enterprise solution
AU Health - Dr. Rawson
Based in Augusta, Georgia, AU Health is a world-class health care network, offering some of the most comprehensive primary, specialty and subspecialty care in the region. AU Health provides skilled, compassionate care to its patients, conducts leading-edge clinical research and fosters the medical education and training of tomorrow’s health care practitioners. 

Advanced visualization with Philips IntelliSpace Portal

