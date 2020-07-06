By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.