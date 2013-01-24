Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Alice Portable sleep diagnostic system

Alice PDx

Portable sleep diagnostic system

The Alice PDx portable diagnostic recording device is intended for Obstructive Sleep Apnea screening, follow-up and diagnostics in polysomnography and sleep disorder studies. Patients can be tested in the hospital or at home.

Specifications

Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Size
  • 5 L x 3 W x 2 H (12.7 x 7.62 x 5.08) "/cm
Weight
  • Approximately 8 oz (230 grams), weight does not include batteries
Channels
Channels
Total channels
  • Up to 21 with Optional EXG and ExG Yokes channels
Standard channels
  • Pressure Based (w/snore) and Thermal Airflow, zRIP Effort (2), Body Position, SpO2 (also Pleth and Pulse Rate), Respironics Therapy Device Parameters, Pressure and Flow from non-respironics therapy devices. channels
Optional Yokes/Channels (a)
  • ECG Yoke; 3-lead ECG providing 3 measured and 4 derived channels for a total of 7 channels
Optional Yokes/Channels
  • ExG Yoke: 4 Neuro Channels (EEG or EOG) and 3 Differential EMG, plus references and ground.
Input impedance
Input impedance
EMG
  • 2 Mω per Electrode 4 Mω differential
ECG
  • 10 Mω per Electrode 20 Mω differential
EEG
  • 2 Mω per Electrode 4 Mω differential
Bandwidth
Bandwidth
ECG (a)
  • 0.318 to 81 Hz
EEG b
  • 0.318 to 35 Hz
EMG a
  • 9.7 to 86 Hz
Input Signal Range
Input Signal Range
ECG b
  • ± 4 mV
EEG c
  • ± 500 µV
EEG d
  • ± 150 µV
Digital Resolution
Digital Resolution
Up to
  • 16 bits
Initial Sample Rate
Initial Sample Rate
Up to
  • 1 Hz
Max Storage Rate
Max Storage Rate
ECG/ExG
  • 200 Hz
Effort and Thermal Flow
  • 100 Hz
Pressure Flow
  • 200 Hz
Snore
  • 500 Hz
Body Pos.
  • 1 Hz
Communication interfaces
Communication interfaces
Serial Protocol
  • USB PC cable
SleepLink and Serial
  • communication cables for our therapy devices
System Power Requirements
System Power Requirements
Alkaline batteries
  • Three AA (1.5V) 0.43 watts typical

