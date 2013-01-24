Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Actiwatch 2 Activity monitor

Actiwatch 2

Activity monitor

Actiwatch 2 is a rugged, reliable, and unobtrusive actigraphy device. It is small and comfortable, making it well-suited for younger or sensitive patients.

Media Gallery

Features
Sleep/wake history reliably tracks sleep

Actiwatch models use actigraphy principles to provide sleep schedule variability, sleep quantity, and sleep quality statistics.
Rechargeable battery for reliable long-term operatio
Physical activity monitor for quantifiable activity data

Each Actiwatch model is equipped with a highly sensitive accelerometer. This provides you with activity patterns that help inform and track therapy options and results.
Waterproof to IPX7 standards for freedom to plan your day
Event marker records events of significance
Small and unobtrusive design doesn't attract attention
Ambient light sensor tracks exposure to sunlight

Actiwatch 2 has the ability to record information about the amount and duration of ambient white light illuminance, in units of lux.
