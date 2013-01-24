Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

Actiwatch 2 Activity monitor

Actiwatch 2

Activity monitor

Find similar products

Actiwatch 2 is a rugged, reliable, and unobtrusive actigraphy device. It is small and comfortable, making it well-suited for younger or sensitive patients.

Contact us

Specifications

Accelerometer Details
Accelerometer Details
Type
  • Solid-state "Piezo-electric" accelerometer
Bandwidth
  • 0.35 - 7.5 Hz typical
Range
  • 0.5 - 2 G peak value
Sensitivity
  • 0.025 G (a 2 count level)
Sampling Rate
  • 32 Hz
Specifications
Specifications
Size
  • 43 mm x 23 mm x 10 mm
Weight (with band)
  • 16 g
Case Material
  • ABS Blend (Biocompatible)
Standard Wrist Band
  • BASF Elastollan 1175A10W (TPU) with titanium buckle - accommodates 7 mm type hospital band
Battery Type
  • Lithium cell (rechargeable at dock)
Logger Battery Life
  • 30 days at 1-minute epoch lengths
Memory
  • Non-volatile 1 Mbits
Light Sensor Details
Light Sensor Details
Accuracy
  • 10% at 3000 Lux (typical)
Type
  • Silicon photodiode
Illuminance Range
  • 5 - 100,000 Lux
Measurement Units
  • Photopic illuminance in Lumens/m2 (Lux)
Wavelength Range
  • 400 - 900 nm
Wavelength Peak Sensitivity
  • 570 nm
Environmental Attributes
Environmental Attributes
Moisture Protection
  • Waterproof 1 m for 30 min per IPX7 IEC 60529
Operating Temperature Range
  • 5 to 40 °C
Resistance
  • Resists dust, water, heat, perspiration and cold
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Operating System Compatibility
  • Actiware: Windows 10 Home, Pro and Enterprise (32 or 64 bit) operating systems
Hardware Platform Personal Computer
  • Pentium II or later
USB Compatibility
  • Version 1.1 or 2.0 full speed
Data Communication Rates
  • 57.6 kbps
Dock Functions
  • Battery charge, device configuration and data retrieval
Charge Mode
  • USB connection or wall current

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand