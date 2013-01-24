Home
ProxiDiagnost N90 DRF-Digital radiography and nearby fluoroscopy

ProxiDiagnost N90

DRF-Digital radiography and nearby fluoroscopy

This system combines high-end, nearby fluoroscopy and digital radiography into one DRF unit , designed to broaden clinical capacity and increase room utilization.

Features
Cost effective

Facilitate high room utilization with the ability to perform high-quality radiography as well as fluoroscopy applications in one room. You can further lower the costs of ownership by sharing SkyPlate wireless detectors with other compatible Philips systems.
Superb image quality

Flat detector technology provides wide body coverage and distortion free images. Image quality is further enhanced with advanced de-noising, brightness stabilization, and real-time fluoroscopy image processing using Philips dynamic UNIQUE. Fluoroscopy images can also be recorded at any time to document findings.
Intuitive

Philips Eleva user interface allows a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.
Dose management

Comprehensive dose management features like Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF), Intelligent Exposure (IQX), in-pulse control, automatic filters and collimation on last image hold (LIH), benefit both patient and staff and is perfectly suited for pediatrics.
Bariatrics

Even the most challenging patients can benefit from ProxiDiagnost N90 with a 300 kg (660 lbs) table weight capacity plus features like GCF providing dedicated bariatric settings for efficient penetration and good image quality.

Specifications

Table Geometry
Weight capacity Static
  • 300 kg (660 lbs)
Weight capacity Tilting
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Weight capacity All movements
  • 185 kg (407 lbs)
Footrest weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Table tilt angle
  • +90° – -20°, optional -30°/-45°/-85°
Tabletop
  • 200 cm x 80 cm (78.7" x 31.5")
Tabletop to detector housing clearance
  • 25 – 60 cm (9.8" – 23.6")
Tabletop height
  • 83.3 cm (32.8")
Detector for table Bucky
  • Fixed 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17") or SkyPlate 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17") or cassette
Dynamic Flat Detector
Type
  • Cesium Iodide (CsI)
Detector size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17")
Active area
  • 42 cm x 42.5 cm (16.5" x 16.7")
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image matrix size
  • 2880 pixel x 2881 pixel
Acquisition mode continuous fluoroscopy
  • Up to 30 fps
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy with Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF)
  • 0.5 – 30 fps
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy with Pulsed Controlled Fluoroscopy (PCF)
  • Up to 6 fps
Generator
Power
  • 65 kW, 80 kW optional
Exposure Techniques
  • Manual, Automatic, Intelligent Exposure (IQX) in-pulse control , Automatic kV reduction
Fluoroscopy Techniques
  • In-pulse control with Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) or Pulsed Controlled Fluoroscopy (PCF)
Tube voltage exposure
  • 40 – 150 kV
Tube voltage fluoroscopy
  • 40 – 125 kV
Vertical Stand (option)
Vertical travel (motorized)
  • 30 – 180 cm (11.8 – 5'11")
Detector
  • Fixed 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17") or SkyPlate 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17") or cassette
Tilting (motorized)
  • Optional, -20° – +90°
Ceiling Suspension CSM (option)
Type
  • Four-part telescopic column
Ceiling height at SID 110 cm (44")
  • 2.83 – 3.21 m (8' 8.3" – 10' 5.9")
Collimator
  • Motorized, automatic
SkyPlate Detector Small (option)
Type
  • Digital CsI (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector Size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (app. 10" x 12")
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7" x 11.2")
Image Matrix Size
  • 1500 pixel x 1920 pixel
SkyPlate Detector Large (option)
Detector Size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Type
  • Digital CsI (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Active area
  • 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (13.6" x 16.6")
Image Matrix Size
  • 2330 pixel x 2846 pixel

