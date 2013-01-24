With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to an Ingenia 3.0T Evolution. It enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology, in-room guidance on patient set-up and initiation of the exam at the patient’s side. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D and 3D scanning and for all anatomies.¹ Your SmartPath conversion also gives you access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis.