Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

SensaVue Audio and visual display for MRI suites

SensaVue

Audio and visual display for MRI suites

Find similar products

An audio and visual display for entertainment and fMRI paradigm delivery within the MRI suite, SensaVue offers benefits for both the patient and clinician. With several media entertainment options available to the patient, SensaVue can help ease the MRI experience. Not limited to entertainment, SensaVue also has the ability to deliver existing and custom-designed research paradigms for neurological exams. Its flexible design allows clinicians to place the mobile stand virtually anywhere in the MRI suite up to 3.0 Tesla.

Contact us
  • *license required
  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand