Philips PageWriter TC70 cardiograph is designed to simplify diagnostic ECG testing and streamline workflow – where an automated workflow and outstanding clinical support is critical.
|Operating Conditions (a)
|
|Operating Conditions (b)
|
|Operating Conditions (c)
|
|Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
|
|Full Disclosure
|
|Timed ECG
|
|Report Storage/Transfer
|
|Battery capacity
|
|Battery recharge
|
|Power consumption
|
|AC power
|
|Interpretive statements
|
|LeadCheck
|
|Borderline Statement Suppression
|
|Reasons
|
|Nomenclature
|
|Graphical ST Vector
|
|Critical Values
|
|Touchscreen
|
|Keyboard
|
|Display
|
|Central Time Management
|
|Orders
|
|Leads Off Advisory
|
|Lead Color
|
|LeadCheck
|
|Heart Rate
|
|Print Preview
|
|Application Help
|
|Self Paced
|
|Patient Interface Module
|
|AC Noise
|
|Signal Processing
|
|High Pass
|
|Low Pass
|
|High Pass
|
|Low Pass
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|International Standards
|