Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

PageWriter TC20 Cardiograph

PageWriter TC20

Cardiograph

Find similar products

The PageWriter TC20 is an advanced, easy-to-use cardiograph that supports your evolving workflow needs.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Visual guidance

Visual guidance to simplify ECGs

With the PageWriter TC20 cardiograph, each button lights in sequence, prompting you to take an ECG as easily as 1-2-3. The 6.5" touchscreen further streamlines ECGs.
Reporting aids

Reporting aids speed reporting process

The PageWriter TC21 cardiograph features user aids to support high-quality ECG reports the first time. Five minutes of patient ECG history are available for review and to create ECG reports. ECG reports can be exported in PDF or XML format.
Philips DXL 12-lead ECG Algorithm

Philips DXL 12-lead ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Philips DXL 12-lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations.
Advanced bidirectional network communication

Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection

Because it's built on a standard platform, PageWriter TC20 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you're always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff and financial information.
Critical Value statements

Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care

When appropriate, the PageWriter TC21 automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention, such as balloon angioplasty.
Saved ECGs

Saved ECGs can be quickly accessed

Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand