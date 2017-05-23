Home
Reducing maternal mortality remains a top priority for many countries. Using Philips Mobile Obstetrics Monitoring (MOM) software, community caregivers and doctors work together to identify and manage high-risk pregnancies.

Enhance outcomes through early, focused detection and monitoring

Enhance outcomes through early, focused detection and monitoring

Comprehensive digital patient records allow for early detection of high-risk pregnancies, while protocol-based care delivery enhances patient outcomes. Smarter utilization of clinician’s time by focusing on high-risk pregnancies.
Expand access to care

Facilitate care at patient’s home through data collection via midwife and doctor apps, toreview patient information on the go. Mobile connectivity encourages institutional deliveries through more proactive patient engagement.
Efficient workflows to enhance patient management

Digital patient records allow for a paperless workflow and easy integration of ultrasound images and other laboratory reports. One-touch generation of management reports to track progress on key indicators.
Easily register patients and add examination details

System allows for easy collection of general and demographic information, as well as medical and obstetrics history. Care providers are able to add examination details, general examination parameters such as weight and blood pressure, and obstetrics parameters such as fundal height, fetal presentation, fetal movement. System can track patient history of complaints including vomiting, pain, swelling, bleeding.
Integrate exams and other clinical investigations

Wireless images transfer easily from Philips VISIQ ultrasound to MOM. Ultrasound images and reports, fetal monitor reports and other laboratory reports can be uploaded in PDF or JPEG format.
Enhance management

MOM allows for multi-level risk stratification by the midwife and doctor. Care providers can record diagnosis and prescribe medication and nutrient supplements, as well as record advice such as follow-up frequency and referral to higher center.
Generate and track management reports

Report on key statistics such as high-risk pregnancies, number of deliveries and referrals. Quantify clinical conditions such as HIV, malaria and malnutrition and view reports at an individual health center level or across multiple sites. Track report delivery outcome, time and mode of delivery and print delivery report.
Collected data offline via midwife app

The simple user interface captures vitals at the patient’s home, where proposed pregnancy risk level can be assessed. Patient data collected offline can be easily updated through midwife app by sending SMS or connecting USB
Review on the go through doctor app

Care providers can remotely view patient information, as well as access ultrasound images and other reports outside the traditional care setting.

MOM pilot: Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 2014

women and children video thumbnail

Indonesia faces a high MMR of 190 for every 100,000 live births. The World Health Organization states that pregnancy-related deaths can be avoided with better access to antenatal care. The MOM pilot monitored 656 women for one year in Padang and delivered positive results.

Key interventions included:

• MOM software solution

• Antenatal ultrasound

• Team of clinicians to manage care – midwives and doctors

• Careworker kit to capture vitals during home visits

Key results

Download white paper (PDF)
*Key results based on the pilot study white paper, Mobile Obstetrics Monitoring (MOM) as a model for community-based antenatal care delivery in a low-resource setting, August 2015

