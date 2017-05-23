Search terms
Reducing maternal mortality remains a top priority for many countries. Using Philips Mobile Obstetrics Monitoring (MOM) software, community caregivers and doctors work together to identify and manage high-risk pregnancies.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Enhance outcomes through early, focused detection and monitoring
Expand access to care
Efficient workflows to enhance patient management
Easily register patients and add examination details
Integrate exams and other clinical investigations
Enhance management
Generate and track management reports
Collected data offline via midwife app
Review on the go through doctor app
Indonesia faces a high MMR of 190 for every 100,000 live births. The World Health Organization states that pregnancy-related deaths can be avoided with better access to antenatal care. The MOM pilot monitored 656 women for one year in Padang and delivered positive results.
Key interventions included:
• MOM software solution
• Antenatal ultrasound
• Team of clinicians to manage care – midwives and doctors
• Careworker kit to capture vitals during home visits
99% reduction in anemia*
from first to third trimester through enhanced patient management.
37% increase in detection*
of very-high-risk pregnancies during the pilot.
Zero maternal deaths*
during the 2014 pilot with identification, timely referral, and management using the MOM solution.
