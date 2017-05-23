Search terms
The Philips Ingenuity TF PET/CT Time-of-Flight system leverages multiple technologies, collectively known as xPand⁵, that act together to enhance image quality and support quantification. These join CT advances like iPatient, iDose⁴, and metal artifact reduction for implants (O-MAR).
Excellent resolution compensation
Consistent image quality
High count-rate performance
Superb spatial resolution
Stable, reproducible quantification
“We have achieved exactly what we wanted to with Ingenuity TF PET/CT in every respect. Our acquisitions are shorter and we feel more confident in delineating lesions”
– Prof. Dr. Christian Pirich, Head of Nuclear Medicine and Endocrinology, University Hospital, Salzburg, Austria
“All our nuclear medicine physicians now favor small voxel reconstructions and even wait with releasing final reports until they have reviewed the xFine reconstructed images. The main advantage is excellent detectability of small lesions.”
– Prof. Dr. Piet Jager, MD, PhD, Nuclear medicine specialist, Isala Hospital, Zwolle, the Netherlands
“We have a rotation time designed to be fast, and that is absolutely key in cardiac imaging in moving organs. Through iDose⁴, we have every opportunity to improve image quality.”
– Dr. Oliver Klass, MD Radiologist, Head of Cardiac Radiology and Cardiac Surgery, MediaPark Klinik, Cologne, Germany
“Ingenuity TF PET/CT has allowed us to develop our own patient-specific optimized protocols.”
– Dr. Pushan Bharadwaj, Consultant in nuclear medicine and Head of PET-CT, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Calcutta, India
|Gantry with table dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|Timing resolution
|
|Sampling rate
|
|Sensitivity gain
|
|System sensitivity
|
|Peak NECR
|
|Time-of-Flight localization accuracy
|
