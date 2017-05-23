Home
Ingenuity TF PET/CT system

Ingenuity TF

PET/CT system

The Philips Ingenuity TF PET/CT Time-of-Flight system leverages multiple technologies, collectively known as xPand⁵, that act together to enhance image quality and support quantification. These join CT advances like iPatient, iDose⁴, and metal artifact reduction for implants (O-MAR).

Features
iDose⁴
Excellent resolution compensation

Excellent resolution compensation

Use xSharp to see true activity distribution – especially with small objects. Images acquired with the xSharp on the Ingenuity TF PET/ CT show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery.
xClean
Consistent image quality

Consistent image quality

xClean helps you focus on what’s important. See what you need to see, artifact-free, on small or large patients. Monte-Carlo-based single-scatter simulation (MC-SSS) offers a more robust method of scatter correction for exceptional and consistent image quality.
OpenView Gantry
High count-rate performance

High count-rate performance

xCount helps you take advantage of quantification on investigations involving short-lived tracers. Experience high-throughput acquisition with improved linearity at high count-rates. The system is stable across count-rates (low to high) for dynamic imaging with a wide range of tracers.
Full-fidelity imaging accuracy
Superb spatial resolution

Superb spatial resolution

xFine turns information into insight when you can see the fine details. Using a 2mm whole-body clinical reconstruction protocol, xFine offers superb spatial resolution, so you can draw regions of interest around small structures with increased confidence.
4D TOF Respiratory Motion Management
Stable, reproducible quantification

Stable, reproducible quantification

xCalibrate makes certain your quantification capabilities remain stable and reproducible across a range of studies. Enjoy accurate PET/CT alignment, robust detector normalization, auto systems clock synchronization, and an efficient quality control procedure.
feature image

                                         Experience the power of quantitative imaging

xPand⁵ consists of 5 quantification tools that assist you with measuring and monitoring of disease progression and therapy response. You can also gain insights that will help you make informed decisions regarding appropriate therapy.

“We have achieved exactly what we wanted to with Ingenuity TF PET/CT in every respect. Our acquisitions are shorter and we feel more confident in delineating lesions

 

– Prof. Dr. Christian Pirich, Head of Nuclear Medicine and Endocrinology, University Hospital, Salzburg, Austria

“All our nuclear medicine physicians now favor small voxel reconstructions and even wait with releasing final reports until they have reviewed the xFine reconstructed images. The main advantage is excellent detectability of small lesions.

 


– Prof. Dr. Piet Jager, MD, PhD, Nuclear medicine specialist, Isala Hospital, Zwolle, the Netherlands

Outstanding lesion detectability  

Take advantage of rich clinical insight and enhanced lesion detectability with Time-of-Flight (TOF) technology. With up to 30% improved contrast over non-TOF, it provides enhanced lesion detectability with reconstruction speeds as fast as 30 seconds/bed.
feature image

Comprehensive respiratory imaging tools

 

4D Time-of-Flight respiratory motion management offers comprehensive tools for CT, PET, and PET/CT respiratory correlated imaging. It provides improved image quality and reduced noise, and helps allow patients to breath consistently throughout the exam.

Improved workflow efficiency

 

iPatient delivers focused innovations that drive confidence and consistency through personalized patient centric workflow. The iPatient platform for patient-centered imaging can reduce time-to-results by 24% and clicks per exam by 66%¹.

Low dose / high image quality

 

iDose⁴ helps you manage dose without sacrificing image quality. Images show an up to 57% improvement in spatial resolution. And 72% of the most common clinical protocols are reconstructed in under one minute.

Versatile, variable speed acquisition

 

Our Total Body ExamCard allows you to vary the frames by acquisition time so you can focus on a particular area while quickly scanning other regions, such as legs, which contain less clinical information. Instead of relying on one-acquisition-fits-all, you can adjust to suit your need.

Personalized scanning

 

To truly focus on each patient, you need to have the ability to personalize your control. The Ingenuity TF PET/CT offers a variety of patient-specific methods and tools to facilitate optimal² management of both image quality and radiation dose.

Long scan length for whole body imaging  

The Ingenuity TF PET/CT offers a 190-cm scan length for both PET and CT, which allows true whole body imaging for almost all patients in one scan.
ingenuity product image

Easy patient access with OpenView gantry

 

The unique OpenView gantry enhances patient comfort, especially for pediatric patients and provides patient access for clinicians.

“We have a rotation time designed to be fast, and that is absolutely key in cardiac imaging in moving organs. Through iDose⁴, we have every opportunity to improve image quality.

 


– Dr. Oliver Klass, MD Radiologist, Head of Cardiac Radiology and Cardiac Surgery, MediaPark Klinik, Cologne, Germany

“Ingenuity TF PET/CT has allowed us to develop our own patient-specific optimized protocols.

 


– Dr. Pushan Bharadwaj, Consultant in nuclear medicine and Head of PET-CT, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Calcutta, India

Specifications

Scanner Characteristics
Scanner Characteristics
Gantry with table dimensions
  • Height 213 cm
  • Width 225 cm
  • Depth 549 cm
Weight
  • 4,201 kg
Key specifications
Key specifications
Timing resolution
  • 540 ps
Sampling rate
  • 25 ps
Sensitivity gain
  • 2 - 5x, depending on patient size
System sensitivity
  • <gt/>19400 cps/MBq (center); <gt/>18800 cps/MBq (10 cm)
Peak NECR
  • <gt/>160 kcps @ 5.3 kBq/ml
Time-of-Flight localization accuracy
  • 8.1 cm

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

