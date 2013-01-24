Home
Allura Xper FD20 Biplane – DS Interventional X-ray system

Allura Xper FD20 Biplane DS

Interventional X-ray system

This highly evolved system combines the stable geometry of the Allura family with 3D image guidance to facilitate workflow from diagnosis to final check. Ideal for integrated neurovascular procedures.

Features
Full access stand
This biplane system is designed for fast and flexible imaging. The specially designed ergonomic lateral arm provides a wide variety of projections to support challenging interventions. Its compact size provides excellent patient access and frees up working space for staff and equipment.
Live 3D Guidance
Dynamic 3D roadmap and XperGuide give you Live 3D guidance capabilities that provide enhanced clinical insight and navigation for tortuous vasculature. All controlled tableside on the biplane neuro X-ray system.
XperCT

XperCT for high quality imaging in the lab

XperCT provides high quality imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during and after an interventional procedure.
Personalized settings

Personalized settings reduce mouse clicks

Each physician can personalize the settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
BodyGuard patient protection

BodyGuard supports high movement speeds

Philips’ exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds in the frontal stand. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and help prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second.
Rotational Scan

Rotational scan for real-time, 3D impressions

Rotational Scan is an acquisition protocol that acquires a range of projections. It is used to create real-time, 3D impressions of complex vasculature and coronary arteries to help manage time and X-ray dose and contrast medium. The wide rotation range provides a complete evaluation of the anatomy. The stand’s excellent stability enables positioning and high reproducibility, resulting in high quality images. Rotational scan can rotate in several planes.
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.

