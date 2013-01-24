Disposable water and chemical resistant white telemetry pouch with snaps. One size fits all. Water and chemical resistant. Product does not contain dry natural rubber or natural rubber latex that can contact humans.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|