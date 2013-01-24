Home
Long Complete Lead Set Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Long Complete Lead Set IEC, replacement

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Shielded banana post long complete lead set for PageWriter Touch/Trim, consisting of 4 limb leads, 6 chest leds, 10 color marked rings, 2 lead separators, and instructions.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 250 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC

