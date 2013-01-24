Home
FR3 Bottom Case Insert Accessories

FR3 Bottom Case Insert

Replacement bottom case insert for the FR3 Rigid System Case. Note: one is provided with every FR3 Rigid System Case.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart FR3
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
