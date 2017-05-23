Search terms

HeartStart Adult Defibrillator

Pads

Find similar products

Recommended for patients 8 years and older, or above 55lbs (25kg). Constucted of a thin flexible conductor sandwiched between a protective non-conductive backing and a hydro-gel adhesive, these pads may be used for ECG monitoring, external pacing, synchronized cardioversion and defibrillation. The robust lead wire connector is ergonomically designed, enabling fast and easy insertion.

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt;gt/>= 10 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 85 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 0° - 50°C
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M4735A, M3535A, 861388, 861389, 05-10200
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .082 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt;gt/>= 10 kg
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M4735A, M3535A, 861388, 861389, 05-10200
See all specifications
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt;gt/>= 10 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 85 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 0° - 50°C
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M4735A, M3535A, 861388, 861389, 05-10200
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .082 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.