Universal Clear Tab/Snap Adapter to Cardiograph Lead. Enables the connection from 3mm - 4mm post banana plug coming from the Cardiograph to tab & snap style electrodes. 1 bag = 10 adapters. Adapter can be sterilized by ethylene oxide - not steam sterilizable. Adapters are for use with Philips PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs 860315 and 860310.