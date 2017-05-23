The Wall Mount Bracket is designed specifically for housing a Philips HeartStart defibrillator and its accessories. The defibrillator's carry case can be tethered to the Wall Mount Bracket with a breakaway Secure-Pull Seal (M3859A) to discourage tampering. A broken seal indicates that the defibrillator has been removed from the Wall Mount and accessories may need to be replenished. The Fast Response Kit (68-PCHAT) tucks neatly behind the Defibrillator Case.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.