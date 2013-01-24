Home
Expression MR Disposable LoFlo Sample Line with Airway Adapter CO2 (Carbon Dioxide)

Expression MR Disposable LoFlo Sample Line with Airway Adapter Box of 20

CO2 (Carbon Dioxide)

For monitors configured without Anesthetic Agents option. LoFlo Line, Adu Airway Adpt, Box 20

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression MR200
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes
