Wireless SpO2 Patient Module Pulse Oximetry

Wireless SpO2 Patient Module

Pulse Oximetry

Wireless SpO2 module for use with the Expression, Essential, or Expression MR200 patient monitors. Built to order - 30 day lead times

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Essential, Expression, Expression MR200
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

