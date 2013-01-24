Gel-E Donut, extra small

Home
Our Gel-E Donut is a gel-filled positioning aid with a soft, flexible outer shell. It is designed to help reduce pressure sores and head molding while supporting developmentally appropriate positioning. It’s all part of our holistic approach to helping you deliver exceptional developmental care for your premature and at-risk babies. Gel-E Donut comes in three different sizes - extra small, small and medium. Manufactured without DEHP & BPA.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Positioning
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Product Type
  • Gel-E Donut and Squishon Positioning Aids
DEHP-free
  • Yes
BPA-free
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient-Use
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 4kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 18 months
Packaging Unit
  • 12/Case
