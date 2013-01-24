Prone Plus was developed to meet the prone positioning needs of hospitalized infants. It assists in proper prone positioning and ventral support (important aspects in the Developmental Care of infants) by using the natural force of gravity.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Four different sizes for premature through full-term infants
Prone Plus Ventral Support comes in four different sizes for the proper positioning of premature through full-term infants.
Unique hourglass shape
Unique hourglass shape supports proper posture
The unique shape of the Prone Plus facilitates natural rounding of the shoulders, hand-to-mouth coordination, and head and trunk alignment. These are all important components in the support of infant development. Using Prone Plus allows the infant's legs to remain tucked with pelvis tilted forward, and promotes flexion of the extremities without placing excessive pressure on knees and elbows.
Prone positioning
Prone positioning offers clinical benefits
Prone positioning encourages the development of flexor tone, allows active neck extension and head raising, and offers an alternative to other positions to reduce skull flattening.
Urethane cover
Additional Benefits
Made of memory foam for comfortable support. Urethane cover is wipeable and reusable. Soft outer knit covering can be machine washed.
