By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Infatherm mattress is a portable, non-electric heat source that provides instant short-term warmth for infants during transport or in the delivery room. Just bend the easy-activation disc to instantly heat the gel inside the mattress.
Disposable mattress
Disposable mattress to help avoid cross-contamination
This mattress is made for single-patient use and can be disposed afterwards, reducing the likelihood of cross-contamination.
Soft, non-slip fabric
Soft, non-slip fabric is gentle on skin
The surface is made of soft, non-slip fabric, designed with protecting the infant's skin in mind.
Durable construction
Durable construction to designed to prevent leaks
The bag is made of a durable material designed to prevent leakage during activation or use.
