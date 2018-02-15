The Pioneer Plus IVUS-guided re-entry catheter is designed to identify true lumen with speed for the most challenging CTOs. With the unique offering of IVUS and a dual-wire system in one device, the Pioneer Plus catheter provides clinicians with IVUS-guided clarity to true lumen re-entry for their patients.
The guidance and direction provided by on-board IVUS imaging has the potential to minimize procedural complications.³
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters – like luminal cross-sectional measurements – and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustration the absence of flow.
IVUS helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustration the absence of flow.
1. Saket R., Razavi, M., Padidar A., et al. Novel Intravasular Ultrasound-Guided Methods to Create Transintimal Arterial Communications: Initial Experience in Peripheral Occlusive Disease and Aortic Dissection. J Endovasc Ther. 2004; 11: 274-280.
2. Al-Ameri, H et al. Peripheral Chronic Total Occlusions Treated with Subintimal Angioplasty and a True Lumen Re-Entry Device. Journal of Invasive Cardiology. 2009; 21(9): 468-472.
