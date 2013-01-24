Home
Adult Disposable SpO2 Sensor

Adult Disposable SpO2 24/case

Sensor

Adult Disposable SpO2 Sensor, 24/case.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Nellocor Adapter Cable Required for Nellcor N200, N3000, N395, N-20 PA, NPB-40
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863051, 863052, 863053, 863054, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = 24 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 1 year
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1900B; M1943A; M1943AL; M1943NL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &gt;30 kg (&gt;66 lb)
Cable Length
  • ?
