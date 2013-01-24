Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

HeartStart MRx Defibrillator/monitor

HeartStart MRx for Hospital

Defibrillator/monitor

Find similar products

Built to be rugged, reliable, and easy-to-use, the HeartStart MRx with the Philips DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, provides industry-leading patient monitoring capabilities, superb diagnostic measurements, proven resuscitation therapies and CPR guidance.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Easy to use, fast to respond

Easy-to-use interface with user-friendly indicators, buttons and selection of operating mode to find

Flexible, seamless data transmission with Wireless Link. Seamless handoff from Philips HeartStart FR3 AED, no need to change pads.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care

Rich clinical information, driving patient care

Built on a scalable platform, it can be easily upgraded in the field and backwards compatible, giving you the benefits of Philips advancements without increasing the size of your device.The same model we ship to all EMS customers is tough enough to receive an Airworthiness Certification from the United States Army. Designed to meet stringent test requirements including spraying water, military helicopter vibration, mechanical shock, one-meter drop, electro-magnetic compatibility, and extreme environmental conditions (temperature, humidity, and altitude).
Active ready-for-use indicator clearly shows status

Active ready-for-use indicator clearly shows status

Only Philips has the advanced DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, which takes STEMI decision support to a new level by providing predictive tools that enable confident decision-making to help speed triage. Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool is designed to improve CPR delivery.*
  • *Edelson DP, Litzinger B, Arora V, et al. Improving in-hospital cardiac arrest process and outcomes with performance debriefing. Archives of Internal Medicine. 2008;168(10):1063-1069.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand