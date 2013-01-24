Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

M4735A User Video, English, PAL AED Training Supplies

M4735A User Video, English, PAL Available in English only

AED Training Supplies

Find similar products

This video (PAL format) can be used as a reference or user training tool for the HeartStart XL. It takes users through a step-by-step process, explaining how to use the HeartStart XL.

Contact us
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand