As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*Accurate means: MRCAT provides ± 1 mm total geometric accuracy of image data in 20 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV) and ± 2 mm total geometric accuracy of image data in 40 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV))*. *Limited to 32 cm in z-direction in more than 95% of the points within the volume
**The simulated dose based on MRCAT images does not differ in 95% of prostate cancer patients (Gamma analysis criterion 3%/3 mm realized in 99% of voxels exceeding 75% of the maximum dose) when compared with the CT-based plan for EBRT.
***Accurate means 95th percentile modified Hausdorff distance 5mm compared to contours made by experts manually. Average distance is 1.5 mm and is measured as average modified Hausdorff distance compared to contours made by experts manually.
**** Based on 49 cases (each for anatomical prostate, bladder, rectum, penile bulb and femur heads)
