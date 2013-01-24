Jeevan Gunaratnam is the lead for Community Diagnostics and Director of the Independent Sector at Philips, with experience working in both public and independent healthcare sectors. Prior to joining Philips, he led technology and commercial functions across a number of international OEMs and also served on the board of an acute NHS trust as Senior Independent Director. In addition to his UK experience, Jeevan has worked with healthcare providers in the USA, Japan and a number of European markets and is a Fellow of the British Institute of Radiology