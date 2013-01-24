Home
Your ally in overcoming the challenges of interoperability


Many caregiving workflows are boosted by efficiently gathering and sharing patient information. This starts with identifying patients correctly, and continues with accessing test results and other information to support clinical decisions. Availability of this critical patient data impacts clinicians’ effectiveness, whether they are at the bedside, or working through platforms like the electronic medical record (EMR) or hospital information system (HIS).

 

Getting different platforms from different vendors to speak to one another, helping them work quickly and effectively to collect, organize, and distribute patient data to the caregivers who need it – this is interoperability, and it can be complicated.

 

Philips Interoperability Consulting* helps you tackle those complications, through expert assistance for IT specialists and biomedical engineers. By applying a structured approach, well-established principles, and extensive expertise to deliver support, we collaborate to understand and resolve your IT and clinical challenges and get your systems interoperating. Working closely with your team, our Interoperability Consulting services can help you realize the potential of your workflows and processes.

Highlights

Checkmark green
Provide your implementation team with the complementary support they need: our experts working with your experts
Checkmark green
Give your clinical teams easy access to information that supports their decisions
Checkmark green
Apply a structured approach to analyze, leverage and enhance the interoperational potential of your infrastructure, information technology investments, and Philips systems
*Offer is market dependent. Please reach out to your local Philips representative for more information

Applying understanding of your systems and processes


Philips Interoperability Consulting follows a structured approach which we adapt to reach your goals. After getting an understanding of your  situation, the range of possible further steps is customized to your needs.
Baseline assessment
Design consultancy
Interface
implementation
Verification and testing
Maintenance* and sustainability
Assess your current workflow and IT system requirements
Support your in-house team in implementing the interfacing according to the specifications and requirements
Implement and complete according to specifications and requirements 
Check whether acquisition, aggregation and distribution of data is correct
Provide ongoing feedback
Define solution specifications and user acceptance-test scenarios 
-
Provide consultation throughout
Support the user acceptance test (UAT)
-
Tailored creation of a statement of work (SOW)
-
-
-
-
*Requires minimum RightFit contract. Conditions apply. Offerings are available in selected countries and for selected products only
This is an approach that has developed and shown its value over our more than 50 combined years in patient monitoring and over 30 in healthcare informatics. Philips interoperability consultants supplement this expertise with a knowledge of the relevant standards, from interfacing (like HL7 or DICOM), through integration (such as IHE), to best practice methodologies (like ITIL, or PRINCE2).

Offerings based on your needs  

Complementing your team, Philips Interoperability Consulting provides you with someone who recognizes your IT and clinical needs, understands how your systems can work together to create value, and works with you to create a solution that can deliver that value. Speak to an expert to find out what Philips Interoperability Consulting can do for you and your workflows – contact your local Philips representative today to learn more.

We help you interface – via HL7 or WebServices – to make the most of your existing data sources.


Patient demographics to and from your HIS / EMR / regional systems

 

Lab results from your LIS* / HIS

 

Vital signs and observations to your HIS / EMR

 

Patient reports to your HIS / EMR

 

12-lead ECG orders from your HIS / EMR

 

Sharing data using your HIS WebServices

Resources to support your decision - making

Documents

Philips Interoperability Consulting brochure

Customer Testimonial

Philips IT Services Customer Story
* Laboratory Information System

Why work with Philips

Having access to integration specialists when discussing issues has been invaluable – they always understand the root of the problem from a technical perspective and make sure any changes are done appropriately.”

 

- Rob Baisden, Senior Biomedical Manager for Biomedical Technology

Watch a Philips IT Services customer testimonial
Benefits

 

We work as one with your teams to keep your systems running smoothly, seven days a week if needed.* The customizable services and education offerings  adapt to your needs to support your internal teams. Partner with Philips to maximize utilization and uptime of your systems and ongoing investments and take advantage of the following benefits.

Clinical
Support clinical and technical workflows with experts talking to experts
Operational
A solution that keeps performing consistently
Regulatory
Interoperability between systems from Philips and other vendors
Strategic
Structured approach for easy implementation and quick access to the applications and systems you need
Financial
Leverage your infrastructure and investments under the guidance of our experts
* Requires minimum RightFit contract. Conditions apply. Offerings are available in selected countries and for selected products only.

* Requires minimum RightFit contract. Conditions apply.
Offerings are available in selected countries and for selected products only.

