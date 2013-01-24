Contracts list can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:
Contract Header: filter by entering Contract Header
Contract Number: filter by entering Contract Number
Customer Purchase Order Number: filter by entering Customer Purchase Order Number
Service Plan: select specific Service Plan from the drop down list
Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list
Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list
Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list
- Green: >90 days from today
- Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
- Red: <30 days from today
Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters