A number of cell signal transduction pathways are known to play a role in the development of cancer. OncoSignal helps to gain insight into the functional activity of these underlying tumor driving signaling pathways. mRNA levels transcribed from direct target genes regulated by the pathway transcription factors are measured and translated into a quantitative pathway activity scores. The activity score of each pathway is reported on a scale from 0 to 100, resulting in a quantitative characterization of the cell molecular phenotype. OncoSignal can support drug development, patient stratification for clinical trials, and cancer research.
