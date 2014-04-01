Home
Setup and Configuration

1. How do I download the Lumify app?

 

You can download the Lumify app from the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.philips.hc.ultrasound.lumify.

 

2. How do I install the Lumify application?

 

Lumify automatically installs once you have downloaded it to your smart device from the Google Play store. In rare cases, the security settings on your device may prevent Lumify from installing. If this occurs, please check your device's security settings or contact your local IT department for assistance.

 

3. Can I use the Lumify application with non-Lumify transducers?

 

No. The Lumify app works only with Lumify transducers. If you connect a non-Lumify transducer to your device, the Lumify app works in demo mode only.

 

4. How will I know when a Lumify application update is available?

 

You can configure your device to update apps individually or allow them to be updated automatically. If your Lumify-compatible device is configured to automatically update apps, the Lumify app updates automatically when an update is available, unless the update includes a permissions change. In that case, you are prompted to update the Lumify app. If your device is configured to update apps individually, you can obtain the latest Lumify update from the Google Play Store. For more information, search for "update apps" in Google Play Help.

 

5. Can I transfer my Lumify app to a new device?

 

Yes. Download and install the Lumify app from the Google Play Store onto your new device, connect your Lumify transducer, and then follow the easy registration steps. Lumify cannot transfer patient data between devices. You can save patient data from your previous device to a network share, local repository, DICOM server, or external storage.

 

6. Can I use any USB cable to connect my transducer to my device?

 

No. The Lumify transducer is a high-quality medical-grade product and requires a special cable to ensure that you achieve the highest quality performance from your Lumify system. We only guarantee that the Lumify system will perform to specifications when you use the Philips-approved Lumify cable with your transducer.

 

7. What happens if I use a smart device that is not on the compatible devices list?

 

We work hard to maintain a current list of compatible devices www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices. All of the devices on our compatibility list have been rigorously tested. We ask you to pick a device from this list to ensure complete compatibility

 

8. Which smart devices are compatible with Lumify?

 

A list of smart devices Philips has tested and determined to be fully compatible with the Lumify application and transducer can be found here: www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.

 

9. How do I make sure that the data I store on my Lumify-compatible device is secure?

 

The Android operating system and each device manufacturer provides methods for securing the data on your device, such as data encryption and use of passwords for access. We highly recommend that you consult with your local IT Security department to ensure that your device is implemented in accordance with your specific security requirements.

 

10. Is the Lumify product HIPAA compliant?

 

The Lumify app integrates with your security policies and uses the communication protocols set up by your instutition. The Android operating system provides protective mechanisms such as password protection and encryption. The Android OS also provides an industry-standard mechanisms to protect data in transit through enterprise-level authentication and encryption.

 

11. How do I register my new Lumify product?

 

You must have internet access to register Lumify. First, connect your device to a wireless or cellular network. Next, connect your Lumify transducer to your device, and then follow the step-by-step instructions that appear in the Lumify app.

 

12. Can I connect my Lumify transducer to more than one device?

 

Yes. You can use a Lumify transducer on as many devices as you would like. You must register the transducer the first time you connect it to a new device. After initial registration, you can use the transducer without re-registering.

 

13. Why can’t I find the Lumify app on the Google Play store?

 

If you cannot locate the Lumify app on the Google Play Store, make sure that your device and Android OS meet the Lumify system requirements, and that you are visiting the Google Play Store from a country in which Lumify is available.

 

14. How do I configure my tablet for network connectivity?

 

See the documentation that accompanies your device for instructions on how to configure your device for wireless or cellular network connectivity.

 

15. How do I transfer images from my device to an external archive location?

 

You can export exams and images to a DICOM PACS, to a network share, or to a local repository. You can also e-mail images. Supported e-mail applications include Gmail, K-9 Mail, Yahoo, Outlook, and Inbox. For more information, see the Lumify User Manual at www.philips.com/lumify-manual.

 

16. How do I delete all patient information from my device?

 

To delete patient information from Lumify, select Settings and then select Reset Database in Patient Database. To delete all data from your device, reset your device. For instructions, see the documentation that accompanies your device.

 

17. Is it okay for me to update the OS on my device?

 

Yes. Philips actively tests compatibility with the Lumify app as new OS versions are released.

 

18. What should I use to clean my Lumify transducer?

 

See your Lumify User Manual for a list of approved cleaning and disinfecting solutions.

 

19. How can I clean and disinfect the device on which I use the Lumify app?

 

It is your responsibility to appropriately clean and disinfect your device in accordance with the device manufacturer's instructions and with your institution's policies for cleaning and disinfecting of medical devices. For more information, see the documentation that accompanies your device and your institution's policies for cleaning and disinfecting of medical devices.

 

20. How large is the Lumify App?

 

The Lumify App is very small -- approximately 30 MB in size, which is less than the size of a typical MP3 tune.

 

21. Can I connect Lumify to an external monitor?

 

Yes. You can "cast" your Android device's display to an external monitor via a Chromecast dongle. For more information, visit https://support.google.com/chromecast/answer/2998456?hl=en

 

22. Is there a way to bypass Android sleep settings and have the device remain continuously on while the Lumify app is active?

 

There is an android app called “Stay Alive” that does just this. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.synetics.stay.alive&hl=en

 

23. Does Lumify support WPA enterprise Wi-Fi security?

 

Compatible Android devices support existing Wi-Fi security protocols, including security certificates. The compatible devices list is available at www.philips.com/Lumify-Compatible-Devices.

 

24. Can I move the focal zone by touching the screen and dragging?

 

No. Lumify automatically adjusts the number and position of focal zones based on the preset application, color box position, and depth. 

 

25. Where can I find information about cleaning my transducers?

 

See the Transducer Care section of your Lumify User Manual for transducer care methods and for a list of approved cleaning and disinfecting solutions.

 

26. Does Lumify include Autoscan?

 

Yes. Autoscan, sometimes called Autogain or Live iScan, adjusts the gain of every line of every image in real time, and ensures that the overall brightness of the image is maintained. Autoscan eliminates the need for you to adjust TGC (time gain compensation).

 

27. Can I export PC format images from Lumify?

 

Yes. You can email the exam with the images in PC format, or export the images to a local directory from which you can connect your computer. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.

 

28. Can I export DICOM format images from Lumify?

 

Yes. You can configure a DICOM destination and export to a DICOM PACS. Your IT department can provide the network information needed to configure the DICOM destination. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.

 

29. How do I to configure Lumify for network connectivity?

 

For information about configuring your device for wireless networking, see the Lumify Ultrasound System User Manual www.philips.com/lumify-manual.

 

30. Why can’t I export exams to a DICOM PACS?

 

Try these troubleshooting tips:
• Make sure that your device has constant wireless or cellular network connectivity. For information about configuring your device for wireless or cellular networking, see the documentation that accompanies your device.
• Test the connection to the DICOM PACS: Select the export destination, and touch Test. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.
• Work with your network administrator to make sure the DICOM Destination Settings in Lumify are correct. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.

 

31. How do I capture an image in Mmode?

 

To capture an M-Mode image, freeze the image with the desired M-Mode trace and then touch Save Image. The image is added to the patient record as you see it on the screen.

Troubleshooting

1. The Lumify registration process failed, what should I do?

 

First, make sure that your device is on the compatible devices list: www.philips.com/Lumify-Compatible-Devices

 

Next, make sure that the transducer is securely connected to your device and that your device is connected to a wireless or cellular network throughout the registration process. Registration can fail if your device loses connectivity. If this occurs, disconnect the transducer, re-establish connectivity, and then connect the transducer.

 

2. Do I need to be connected to a wireless network to scan with Lumify?

 

No. Once you have registered Lumify, it does not require wireless or cellular network connectivity to operate. Philips recommends that you have connectivity to a wireless or ceullar network on a regular basis to maximize the benefits the Lumify service offers.

 

3. Why is there no information in the DICOM logs?

 

You must enable DICOM logging before Lumify will collect data. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.

 

4. Where can I find the Lumify DICOM conformance statement?

 

Visit https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/resources/support-documentation/dicom-ultrasound and click Lumify.

 

5. How do I find my transducer's serial ID?

 

You can find the six-digit alphanumeric serial ID on the side of your transducer. Alternatively, connect the transducer to your device and start Lumify. Touch About from the side menu, and view the six-digit alphanumeric serial ID.

 

6. Can I delete a Modality Worklist server from Lumify?

 

Yes. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.

 

7. What does a red X or green check mark by my export destination indicate?

 

A red X indicates that Lumify is unable to connect to the export destination. A green check mark indicates a successful connection to the export destination.

 

8. How do I get technical support?

 

Please see the Lumify user documentation or search these FAQs to see if your question is addressed.

If you need further technical assistance please contact 0800-140-1493.

  • Call 1-800-722-9377 and select option 1 to reach a Philips Customer Care Solutions Center Agent. The agent will take your information and connect you to a remote support engineer to troubleshoot your issue.
  • Call 1-844-MYLUMIFY ((844) 695-8643) and select option 3, then at the next recording press 1 to reach a Philips Customer Care Solutions Center Agent. The agent will take your information and connect you to a remote support engineer to troubleshoot your issue.

 

9. What can I do if my device no longer recognizes the Lumify transducers?

 

Try these troubleshooting tips:

  • Make sure that the transducer’s USB connector is properly connected to your device.
  • Restart your device and follow the troubleshooting tips in the System Maintenance chapter of the Lumify User Manual.
  • If you need additional help, contact technical support. Please contact 0800-140-1493.

 

10. Why do I see a message "Unsupported transducer" when I plug in my S4-1 transducer?

 

S4-1 requires Lumify app version 1.6. To check your app version,
go to Lumify - Settings -> About menu.

If you have app version 1.2 or earlier, go to the Google Playstore to get your upgrade to 1.6.

If you have app version 1.6, please call our Philips Lumify Support representatives at 0800-140-1493.

Product Offering

1. Will you add other imaging modes such as PW Doppler?

 

The Lumify team is continuously working on improving Lumify, including new transducers, features and services.

 

2. How does Lumify's imaging performance compare to other systems?

 

The Lumify app provides imaging performance comparable to larger systems, with no compromise in depth penetration or tissue resolution.

 

3. How much usage time can I get from my Lumify system?

 

Scan times depend on your device, but generally, you can scan continuously for two to four hours. To see the estimated scan time for compatible devices, please visit https://www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.

 

4. How much memory space will Lumify require?

 

The Lumify app requires approximately 50 MB of storage space, with additional storage space required for patient data.

 

5. How durable is the Lumify transducer?

 

The Lumify transducer family has been designed and tested to meet the rigorous reliability needs of the highly mobile ultrasound market and to ensure that your transducers will survive the type of wear and impact that occurs in the highly mobile ultrasound environment.

 

 

6. What education or training is offered with Lumify?

 

Lumify is intuitive and does not require extensive in-service training. Philips offers select point-of-care education resources at no charge, as well as more extensive education and training courses for a fee. Please visit the following websites to view all educational resources and offerings 

www.philips.com/CCEMeducation

www.philips.com/RAPMeducation

https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/education-resources/education-training

 

7. What is Lumfiy's image storage capacity?

 

A typical ultrasound exam with a few still images uses only about 10 MB of storage. Exams with a few three-second loops use about 50 MB. You can store hundreds of exams on any device with which Lumify is compatible (www.philips.com/Lumify-Compatible-Devices). Actual storage capacity depends on several factors, such as how much content is stored on your device.

 

8. Does Lumify support Windows devices, such as the Surface tablet?

 

At this time, Lumify supports only Android devices. We are continually exploring opportunities to expand support for all platforms.

 

9. Does the Lumify patient information include accession numbers?

 

Yes. The Patient Info form has an Accession Number field. Additionally, it can be obtained via the Modality Worklist functionality.

 

10. Can I use Lumify for pediatric imaging?

 

Yes. Pediatric imaging is an indication for use.

 

11. Can I make make near-field or far-field gain adjustments with Lumify?

 

You can adjust overall gain with Lumify, and AutoScan (continuous iScan gain optimization) is always on to keep the image gain uniform from shallow to deep.

 

12. Is loop capture prospective or retrospective?

 

Lumify captures loops (3-10 seconds in length) prospectively. Lumify starts capturing once you touch Save Loop and continues to capture until you touch Stop or until the specified loop length time expires.

 

13. Does Lumify work with Samsung Phones (S4, S5, S6, S6 Edge)?

 

Philips recommends that you use a device that is listed on the tablet compatibility list:https://www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices

 

14. Does Lumify include XRes?

 

Yes. XRes, the latest generation of image processing, improves image resolution and makes structures easier to visualize. Philips optimizes XRes for each clinical application.

 

15. Does Lumify include Tissue Harmonic Imaging (THI)?

 

Yes. Lumify uses THI based on the clinical application. For example, on the C5-2 transducer, both the gallbladder and OB/GYN applications use THI.

 

16. Does Lumify include SonoCT?

 

Yes. SonoCT, sometimes called spatial compounding or multibeam, is active on the L12-4 and C5-2 transducers for all applications except Lung.

 

17. Does Lumify support DICOM Modality Worklist (MWL)? How do I setup a Modality Worklist server?

 

Yes, you can configure and query a DICOM MWL server. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.

 

18. Can I create temporary ID when I start an exam? If so, can I modify it with patient information later?

 

Yes. Touch Scan on the Scan/Create Patient display to begin imaging without entering patient information. You can modify patient data at any time until you end the exam.

 

19. Is Color Mode available?

 

Yes. Two color modes are available: Fast Flow (high color scale for arterial flow) and Slow Flow (low color scale for venous flow)

 

20. Can I scan or review images in full-screen view?

 

Yes. To view an image in full-screen view, touch [[full-screen view icon]] in the lower right corner of the image. To restore normal viewing, touch [[return to normal view icon]]

 

21. What barcode formats does Lumify support?

 

See your Lumify User Manual for a full list of supported formats and for instructions on how to configure the barcode scanner.

 

22. Which transducers is Mmode available on?

 

MMode is available on the S4-1, C5-2 and L12-4 transducers.

 

23. Can I use Lumify outside the hospital?

 

Lumify is a transportable ultrasound system intended for use in environments where healthcare is provided by healthcare professionals that may include home, hospital, clinical or medical office, and transportation (EMT) environments.

 

24. What is included with my outright purchase of Lumify?

 

When you purchase Lumify outright, you get the Lumify transducer(s), the Lumify app, software upgrades, and a manufacturer's warranty. Your purchase also includes a carrying bag for your device and transducer. The purchase of the compatible Android device is optional. 

 

25. What methods of payment can I use for my outright Lumify purchase?

 

Philips will invoice against a purchase order.

 

26. How long will it take for my purchased Lumify transducer to arrive?

 

Your Lumify transducer(s) should arrive within two weeks of placing your order, but actual delivery time is dependent upon product availability. Larger orders may take longer. Please call (844) 695-8643 if you have questions about your order.

 

27. What type of warranty is offered with the purchased Lumify solution?

 

Your Lumify purchase is covered by a 5 year basic warranty that includes access to the support section of our Lumify portal, access to our Philips remote support experts, and coverage for your Lumify transducer(s) against manufacturer's defects. www.lumify.philips.com/web/support

 

28. What are the terms and conditions of the purchased Lumify Warranty?

 

Terms and Conditions of Warranty https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/about/terms-conditions.

 

29. How do I cancel my purchased Lumify?

 

After your purchase, Lumify is not returnable nor cancelable per terms and conditions of the purchase.

 

30. Is there a way to reset the imaging controls to the default gain/depth?  Like a "reset button"?

 

You can easily reset the imaging controls to the optimized defaults by reselecting the preset. This will restore depth/gains/settings to the optimized default.

Resources

POC Education

A unique introduction for medical students
introduction to ultrasound video thumbnail
Watch our introduction to ultrasound by Dr. Rachel Liu.
Lung ultrasound explained
lumify case study youtube video thumbnail
Watch our Dr. Sara Nikravan "Lung ultrasound" short-lecture series.
Philips Lumify Case Study
lumify case study youtube video thumbnail
Ultrasound-guided knee arthrocentesis by Dr. David Tierney
View all POC ultrasound education tools

