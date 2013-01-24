Ultrasound Realtime Collaboration

Getting started with Lumify tele-ultrasound powered by Reacts couldn't be easier: plug in your transducer, redeem one of the two access codes included with your transducer, begin using Reacts. The Access codes provided to you by Philips provide you free Reacts licenses, see below for details and terms:
If you purchased the transducer outright, upon registering your transducer, you have 12 consecutive months to redeem or share your Reacts access codes before they expire. Each access code, once redeemed, provides access to the Standard Plan of Reacts for a trial 6-month period. After your 6-month trial is complete, contact IIT Reacts to get started with the best Reacts plan for your needs.