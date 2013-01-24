Home
Hospital respiratory masks

Flexibility and ease, for you and your patients

Hospital respiratory patient interfaces

The Philips family of durable masks is designed to support enhanced noninvasive ventilation (NIV). From the comfort of your patients to ease of use for you, our adult and pediatric masks are specially designed to meet the rigors of acute care environments and beyond. Plus, we offer extensive mask training to help improve clinician techniques. 
Achieving the right fit 

 

Learn how to select right mask or interface for your patient and how to easily configure them for comfortable movement.

Cap strap

Patient comfort made easy

 

CapStrap headgear provides excellent stability and simplifies initial setup by keeping the mask in place while you adjust the straps. When you need to interrupt treatment for oral care and medications, the headgear allows quick removal and simple reapplication. CapStrap headgear is available on these masks: AF541, AF531, AF811 and PerformaTrak.

 

These masks are also available with four-point headgear.

Putting your patients first

Support your infection control efforts

The CleanClip mask holder provides convenient storage for masks during therapy breaks or mask rotation, and are designed to minimize the occurrence of accidental contamination. Visit our Success in Ventilation page to explore infection control topics.
Helping transition patients home

Our AF541 NIV mask is intended for both hospital and home use. Your patients can take the mask they have been using in the hospital and convert it to work with their home care device. Along with their mask frame and cushion, patients receive a discharge kit with an amber EE Leak 2 elbow, three each of the CapStrap or four-point headgears, Swivel adaptor and instructions for home therapy.
14 of 15 clinicians rated the Philips Respironics AF541 mask 4 or 5 for ease-of-use, with 10 giving it the highest rating of 5.”1

Hospital respiratory ventilators – the right care at the right time

 

Philips hospital ventilators are designed to help you respond quickly to changing patient conditions, across the continuum, while delivering consistent quality care.

Supplies

Consumables and supplies

 

Our medical supplies support reliable readings in difficult-to-measure patients. Our disposable Xhale Assurance Nasal Alar SpO2 sensor produces a strong, consistent signal, even in patients with poor perfusion.

References

1. Philips summative usability and validation study report for Respironics AF541 Oro-nasal mask and related system components. Submitted by: Brecon Human Factors Design. 23 Oct 2015

