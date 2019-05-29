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AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

AS851/98

4

| (2) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

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Ulasan

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4.0

dari 5

2

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

5
3
2
1

29/05/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Very good but one kinda big problem

i love this speaker, nd enjoy it very much and have for about 7 years now. Today though i've found one extremely annoying problem with it though... i now live in a dorm instead of with my parents and someone has connected to my speaker i dont know who. this is a big problem cause i cant get my phone or tablet to connect instead because of the other device and i cant find a way on the speaker to disconnect without turning it on but because of the fuction to connect itself it connects to the other device. ive never had this problem and love the function for it to reconnect itself but i need to know how i kick the other person off

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

11/04/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Pembeli terverifikasi

I love it - good sound and bass and very portable - can take with me anywhere as long as there is power -

as above - I recently downloaded the andrid app for it - took me a while to find it and haven't tried it yet but hoping it will enhance the user ewxperience

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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