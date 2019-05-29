i love this speaker, nd enjoy it very much and have for about 7 years now. Today though i've found one extremely annoying problem with it though... i now live in a dorm instead of with my parents and someone has connected to my speaker i dont know who. this is a big problem cause i cant get my phone or tablet to connect instead because of the other device and i cant find a way on the speaker to disconnect without turning it on but because of the fuction to connect itself it connects to the other device. ive never had this problem and love the function for it to reconnect itself but i need to know how i kick the other person off