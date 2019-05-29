2 year warranty
Dihentikan
4.0
dari 5
2
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Kikki
29/05/2019
Indonesia
Very good but one kinda big problem
i love this speaker, nd enjoy it very much and have for about 7 years now. Today though i've found one extremely annoying problem with it though... i now live in a dorm instead of with my parents and someone has connected to my speaker i dont know who. this is a big problem cause i cant get my phone or tablet to connect instead because of the other device and i cant find a way on the speaker to disconnect without turning it on but because of the fuction to connect itself it connects to the other device. ive never had this problem and love the function for it to reconnect itself but i need to know how i kick the other person off
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Royal
11/04/2017
New Zealand
Pembeli terverifikasi
I love it - good sound and bass and very portable - can take with me anywhere as long as there is power -
as above - I recently downloaded the andrid app for it - took me a while to find it and haven't tried it yet but hoping it will enhance the user ewxperience
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®