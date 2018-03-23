Search terms

Signage Solutions

H-Line Display

55BDL3102H/75
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to high brigteness. At 2500 nits, our new 55 inch display deliver high brightness for excellent legibility and visibility, even in high ambient light environments. See all benefits

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to high brigteness. At 2500 nits, our new 55 inch display deliver high brightness for excellent legibility and visibility, even in high ambient light environments. See all benefits

      Captivate your audience

      With a high brightness screen experience

      • 55"
      • 2500cd/m²
      • Full HD
      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      2500 nit brightness for high ambient light applications

      Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 2500 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.

      Designed for 24/7 operation for highest accuracy

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use for highest accuracy and critical environments. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • 3.5mm jack
        • External speaker connector
        Video input
        • Component (BNC) (x1)
        • Composite (Share component Y)
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x1)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x1)
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M (8 bits)
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • Carrying Handles
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • LAN (RJ45)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        300  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100mm,100 x 200mm
        Set Width
        1243.2  mm
        Product weight
        32.2  kg
        Set Height
        714  mm
        Set Depth
        137.9  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.9  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.1  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.43  inch
        Bezel width
        15.6 mm
        Product weight (lb)
        78.94  lb
        Smart insert width
        100  mm
        Smart insert height
        200  mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage)  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • ISM
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • Manifest
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPD
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • VOB
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • LPCM
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • RS232 cable
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Edge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
        • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
        • Logo guide
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Thumbscrew (8pcs)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Portuguese
        • Dutch
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • PSE
        • VCCI

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • RS232 cable

