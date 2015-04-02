Home
The smart approach to digital broadband MR- Ingenia owners enjoy enhanced image quality, advanced clinical capabilities, and efficient workflow from dStream broadband digital architecture. A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream, without installing a completely new system.

A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.
dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

* Digital Clarity & Speed defined as SNR obtained with Ingenia or SmartPath to dStream compared to Achieva
** Premium IQ defined as IQ obtained with dStream compared to Achieva
*** Cryogen boil-off rate under regular conditions
1) “2014 Top 20 Best in KLAS Awards: 2014 Best in KLAS Awards: Medical Equipment & Infrastructure,” July, 2014. © 2014 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved.www.KLASresearch.com

  • 6. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller

