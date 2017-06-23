Home
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) Cardiovascular workflow solution

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) with Flex Cardio

Cardiovascular workflow solution

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) streamlines your workflow by integrating clinical systems, and administrative functions, so you can access information when and where it is needed.

Features
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring

Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Bidirectional interface

IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
What’s new

 

Xper IM offers a highly configurable cardiovascular workflow solution for the cath lab.  This innovative software suite presents a variety of innovations for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management.  With tools that enhance efficiency on multiple levels, the solution improves and simplifies workflow for cardiology professionals.

 

IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department.

 

For more information on the features on Xper Information Management with Xper flex Cardio, please contact your local representative or submit your interest here.

Clinical

Operational

Financial
Xper IM interface with Philips IntelliVue information Center automates vital signs capture in pre- and post-holding areas with IntelliVue patient monitors
Inventory module automates inventory with inbound/outbound interfaces as well as lowers costs through better integration
Provides enhanced support of billing workflow through management and association of coding standards (ICD 10 & CPT)
Real-time lab results updates from lab systems reduces latency of critical clinical data & streamlines workflow
Compatible with GS1-128 barcodes
Improved crosswalk between ICD & CPT codes within the Xper documentation allows accurate capture  of charges while  maximizing revenue realization & lowering operational costs
CathPCI v5.0 menu, form and registry interface allow to transfer charted data from Xper IM to registry vendor*, per latest reporting elements and clinical definitions.
Transcription module interface with Nuance PowerScribe 360 enables creation of summaries within structured reports via voice dictation
Enhanced interoperability between Xper Information Management  and IntelliSpace  Cardiovascular

Experience cardiovascular technology that revolves around your workflow

The foundation of our workﬂow solution starts with the Xper Flex Cardio system. Xper Flex Cardio is a physiomonitoring and analysis system for use in the interventional environment. Xper Information Management (Xper IM) encompasses a suite of cath lab data management solutions designed to enhance interventional cardiology workflow. This innovative software suite presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management. These tools can help enhance efficiency, Xper IM improves and simplifies workflow for all cardiovascular professionals.

Making the difference with Philips physiology system

 

At Stiftungsklinik (Weissenhorn, Germany) Xper Flex Cardio provides reliable hemodynamic measurements while integrating with Philips Allura X-ray system, optimizing workflow and saving space in the interventional lab.
Cardiology IT with Xper Information Management system

 

Metro Health personnel share their experiences using with Xper IM interactively within the cath lab.

Partnering in data-driven innovation with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Daily, weekly and monthly reports generated by Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xper Information Management with Xper Flex Cardio have a direct effect on improving quality and performance.
Read the case study (PDF)

Expand your cath lab work flow

Xper IM supports connected cardiology across your enterprise with the interventional module of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular  

 

Learn about what Xper IM can do for you and your cath lab clinically, operationally and financially.
Download brochure
Flexibility and clinical decision support

Xper Flex Cardio with Xper Information Management

 

This product specifications document contains a complete description of Xper Flex Cardio Physiomonitoring and the enhanced Xper Information Management software.
Download brochure (PDF)
Upgrade program for Physiomonitoring 5

 

Replace your Physiomonitoring 5 system, with Xper Flex Cardio and the latest version of Xper Information Management (Xper IM) software.
Download brochure (PDF)

Specifications

Minimum Hardware Requirements - Client Workstation
CPU
  • Intel iCore3 dual core
Memory
  • 4 GB
Video card
  • 1280x1024
Hard Drive
  • 1 TB or above
Optical drive
  • DVD/Blu-ray Reader
Ethernet ports
  • 100 MB LAN Network card (can be on-board)
Minimum Hardware Requirements - Server(Xper IM data center and Xper Connect)
CPU
  • Intel Xeon dual core
Memory
  • 8 GB
Video card
  • 1280x1024
Hard drive
  • 1 TB or above (should be in at least Raid 1 – mirrored)
Optical Drive
  • DVD/Blu-ray Reader
Ethernet Ports
  • 100 MB LAN Network card (can be on-board)
Recommended Hardware Requirements - Client Workstation
CPU
  • Intel iCore7 quad–core or newer
Memory
  • 16 GB
Video card
  • 1280x1024
  • Full-HD resolution
Hard Drive
  • 512 GB SSD or above
Optical drive
  • DVD/Blu-ray Reader
Ethernet ports
  • 100 MB/1GB LAN Network card (can be onboard)
Recommended Hardware Requirements - Server(Xper IM data center and Xper Connect)
CPU
  • Intel Xeon 4 cores or above
Memory
  • 16 GB
Hard Drive
  • 2 TB NAS compatible drive in Raid 10 array (4 drives)
Optical drive
  • DVD/Blu-ray Writer
Ethernet Ports
  • 1 GB LAN Network card (can be on-board)
Supported software - Client Workstation
OS
  • Microsoft Windows 10
  • Microsoft Windows 7 Pro
Database Software
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2016 Express Edition
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2014 Express Edition
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Express Edition
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2 Express Edition
Supported software - Server
OS
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2016
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Database Software
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2016
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2014
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2012
  • **Each interface implementation requires individual operability testing. Interface installation is handled on a customer-by-customer basis.
  • *Data is transferred via the standard HL7 discrete clinical data interface, so every registry vendor can integrate to it. Additional compatibility tests are underway with the top registry vendors Cedaron and Lumedx.

