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Anesthetic Oxygen (O2) Sensor Installation Tool
Anesthetic Oxygen (O2) Sensor Installation Tool
Sensor
MR monitoring
Anesthetic Oxygen (O2) Sensor Installation Tool
Sensor
MR monitoring
These accessories are only compatible with Expression systems equipped with the Dual Anesthetic Agent option.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.100 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Anesthetic Oxygen (O2) Sensor Sensor Installation Tool - Philips