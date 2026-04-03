The Philips Single Care non-invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a single-patient pediatric cuff, made from soft fabric, and backed by rigorous verification testing. Limb circumference: 14–21.5 cm (5.5–8.5 in).
Convenient and affordable
Color-coded for identification
Backed by rigorous verification testing
Features
Color-coded for identification
With increasing pressure and strain on finances, disposable supplies may not be feasible for every patient. Philips portfolio of single- and multi-patient NBP supplies can help you balance your budget and your patients' needs.
Color-coded for identification
Made of soft fabric, each cuff features a patient identification section for single patient use. These cuffs come in a full range of sizes with color-coding and exterior size markings.
Single patient use, Philips quality
Single Care cuffs have been backed through our rigorous verification process. These single patient use cuffs offer Philips quality at an economical price.