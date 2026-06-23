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Image-guided therapy
EmboGuide
EmboGuide
Workflow-based embolization guidance
Image-guided therapy
EmboGuide
Workflow-based embolization guidance
Image-guided therapy
EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
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Workflow-based embolization guidance tool that automatically detects feeder vessels in the liver
Overlays a 3D volume on X-ray images to support the navigation of devices to an embolization target
A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to isolate the regions in a 3D volume
Clinical image gallery
Features
Automatically detect feeder vessels
EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
With EmboGuide a higher sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels can be obtained compared to standalone CBCT analysis.
Detection & volume measurement
A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.
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Philips - EmboGuide - Embolization guidance - Philips