Respironics Full face mask

Respironics Image3

Full face mask

The Image3 full face mask uses advanced cushion design, three-point head strap, and ball-and-socket swivel clips to provide a comfortable and stable fit with fewer leaks. Fits a wide range of patients.

Features
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability

The soft silicone material of the cushion allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge. Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit

Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting

Three sizes fit a wide range of patients

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

