Expert is an affordable, high-performance treatment planning system enabling efficient treatment planning from virtually anywhere.
|CPU
|
|Memory
|
|Storage space
|
|RAID
|
|Monitor
|
|Display support
|
|Network ports
|
|DVD drive
|
|Data storage
|
|File system
|
|Thin client connections
|
|Plan size
|
|System thread support
|
|CPU
|
|Memory
|
|Storage space
|
|RAID
|
|Display support
|
|Monitor
|
|Network ports
|
|DVD drive
|
|Data storage
|
|File system
|
|Thin client connections
|
|Plan size
|
|System thread support
|
|PC/Mac hardware
|
|Minimum specifications
|